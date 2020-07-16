Sally Kang, owner of Sushi Eben-Ezer in Maple Ridge, and her husband James McDevitt, have started a petition asking the federal government to change the requirements of CECRA. (THE NEWS-files)

Maple Ridge restaurateur starts petition asking feds to change rent assistance program

Want CECRA to include business owners leasing from government landlords

A local restaurateur is petitioning the federal government for rent assistance after finding out she is ineligible because her business is located on government property.

Sally Kang, owner of Sushi Eben-Ezer, located in the Maple Ridge Business Centre at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road, owes her landlord five months of rent since COVID-19 restrictions forced her to close the doors to her business on March 17.

However, Kang was told she was ineligible for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, CECRA, established by the federal government, in partnership with the provinces and territories, to help small business owners impacted by COVID-19 with rent, because her landlord is the City of Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge business owner ineligible for emergency rent assistance because of location

CECRA allows eligible commercial property owners to reduce rent for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 by a minimum of 75 per cent from April to June or forgive it entirely.

Now Kang, and her husband James McDevitt, have initiated a petition asking the federal government to change the requirements of the program to include business owners who lease commercial property from government landlords.

READ MORE: Pandemic-related restaurant closures take an emotional and financial toll

“This has resulted in a great loss of wages as the business owner, Sally Kang, who has stopped all business operations on good faith due to COVID-19 and due to the fact that the government of Canada wanted people to self-isolate to flatten the curve,’ read the online petition.

The couple are hoping other commercial business owners across the country and their customers to get behind the petition, along with those in Maple Ridge.

“We would like a call out to all Maple-Ridge business owners also affected in the same way as we are to petition the government together,” said McDevitt.

An electronic petition can be found on the House of Commons petition website, petition number e-2717.

So far the petition, started July 15, has garnered 20 signatures – the most, 13, in B.C.

It closes for signatures at 3 p.m. on August 14.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

federal governmentmaple ridgeRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault
Next story
Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

Just Posted

Maple Ridge restaurateur starts petition asking feds to change rent assistance program

Want CECRA to include business owners leasing from government landlords

TRAFFIC: Dump truck rear ends small car on Highway 7 in Pitt Meadows

Emergency crews are on scene

VIDEO: RCMP asks public how Mounties can better serve the community

Meanwhile, City of Pitt Meadows works towards creating own police force

Mounties nab speeders going twice legal limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP have stopped nine excessive speeders since Sunday

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest goes online for 2020

Two day festival will feature musical acts streaming live from the Albion Fairgrounds July 25-26

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read