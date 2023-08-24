Maple Ridge rivers group ARMS celebrates its 30th anniversary

Children fishing in the rainbow trout pond at ALLCO Fish Hatchery with Freshwater Fisheries Society at ARMS 30th anniversary celebration. (Anya Chibis/ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society honoured one of its founders at the 30th anniversary celebration of the conservation group on Sunday, Aug. 20.

ARMS members, volunteers, current and past partners, and guest of honour, Geoff Clayton, the onetime face of the organization, gathered for the event.

The base for ARMS was renamed the Geoff Clayton Rivers Heritage Centre.

“Seeing Geoff’s face at the unveiling of the new sign was a wonderful thing to see, along with many old-time friends and supporters of ARMS wishing him well,” said Greta Borick-Cunningham, executive director.

“I was greatly honoured, and thank you all in ARMS who supported this addition of my name to the Rivers Heritage Centre,” said Clayton.

The super senior said it was a time for reflection for him.

“Did we make a difference in protecting our natural environment? Is the Alouette a better, healthier, river today than when I found it in the early 1940s? The answer here was shown to me on Sunday, as I looked around our building and the historic pictures on the walls. Yes, and of course the people I met and the memories that came rushing back with them. We have made a difference and the river rustles now, instead of tricklingly in the summertime.”

The group started in 1993, and one of its early goals was to negotiate with BC Hydro to increase the river’s flow through the Alouette Dam. Three years later, they accomplished that, with the amount of water being released increased by five times.

ARMS has continued to be active, and one of its main roles is running the Allco Fish Hatchery with Corrections BC.

“The major thing we’ve accomplished is education, and even though we don’t have it, we’re working toward fish passage,” said president Ken Stewart. “We’ve made the Alouette watershed an issue.”

He said holding BC Hydro accountable for the damage caused by the Alouette Dam is a key part of the group’s work, and he expects that in the coming years the company will build a fish ladder or other way for spawning salmon to get around the dam, and return to historic habitat.

“It’s been a long, hard battle, but it looks like we’re winning,” said Stewart. “I’m more positive now than I’ve ever been before.”

ARMS also runs school programs, summer camps, hatchery tours and other educational events.

There were about 80 people at Sunday’s event, which saw children fishing in the rainbow trout pond at ALLCO Fish Hatchery with Freshwater Fisheries Society and their provincial GoFish program.

There were tours of ALLCO Fish Hatchery with ARMS education coordinator, Layla Haslinger, where she had stations of aquatic invertebrates set up for participants to learn how to identify them. Once the tours were complete, children had the opportunity to have their face painted.

Sophie Sparrow, communications and engagement manager, awarded Doug Stanger a certificate of outstanding volunteer service.

“Doug has put in countless hours with the organization and has always gone above and beyond in his current volunteer role as treasurer,” she said.

Lunch and cake was served by volunteers of the Maple Ridge Lions Club. The celebration was made possible by the financial support of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

“It was a great day,” said Stewart. “It was Geoff’s day.”

Conservationmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSalmon