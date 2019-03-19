Maple Ridge roads getting rehab

Maple Ridge plans on spending $2.2 million this year to allow it to give new 14 roads a nice new layer of asphalt.

Near the top of the list, is pavement rehabilitation for 102nd Avenue, in Albion, all the way from 240th Street to Jackson Road. As well, 232nd Street, from Dewdney Trunk Road to 122nd Avenue, is also on the to-do list.

Other major streets due for re-paving are 224th Street from Abernethy Way to 132nd Avenue and 210th Street from Abernethy Way to Neaves Road.

As well, portions of other roads such as Powell Avenue; 208th Street; 220th Street; (from Lougheed Highway to Dewdney Trunk Road), Glennhurst Street, Sayers Crescent; 206th Street; 248th Street; Hollyrood Avenue; Richie Avenue and 280th Street, are due for new blacktop.

A review by consulting engineers concluded that BA Blacktop provided the best value to the city and a staff report recommended extending a 2016 contract by that amount.

The program is part of the city’s financial plan and within budget and should be done by this summer.

Staff updated council of its plans at its March 19 committee meeting, which forwards items on for final approval at a later council meeting.

Specific sections of projects planned for 2019:

1. Glenhurst Street- Dewdney Trunk Road to 122Avenue

2. 102 Avenue – 240 Street to Jackson Road

3. 232 Street – Dewdney Trunk Road to 122 Avenue

4. Powell Avenue – 203 Street to 208 Street

5. 208 Street- Powell Avenue to 123 Avenue

6. 220 Street – Dewdney Trunk Road to Lougheed Highway

7. Sayers Crescent – Laurel Place to Willow Place

8. 206 Street – Dewdney Trunk Road to 123 Avenue

9. 210 Street -Abernethy Way to Neaves Road

10. 248 Street – Dewdney Trunk Road to Hal nor Avenue

11. 224 Street – Abernethy Way to 132 Avenue

12. Hollyrood Avenue – Richie Street to 227 Street

13. Richie Avenue – Hollyrood Avenue to 228 Street

14. 280 Street – 104 Avenue to 108 Avenue