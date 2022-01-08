Maple Ridge Sally Ann gets kettle campaign proceeds at critical time

Maple Ridge secondary students Gibran Buchahin, Lynn Milburn, and Lou Prokopenko raise money for the Salvation Army kettle campaign outside ValleyFair Mall on Dec. 15. (The News files)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry has again topped $100,000 in fundraising through its annual Christmas kettle campaign.

That follows on the heels of a year when the campaign raised an unprecedented $138,000.

The exact number is not yet known, as proceeds from the six-week campaign are still being tabulated, said the local charity in a press release.

The funds come at a critical time. The organization is experiencing an increase in demand for programs and services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been tough for a lot of people,” said spokesperson Mark Stewart. “Because of almost two years of living in a pandemic, a lot of people are still struggling. We are seeing a greater need and we rely on the public to help us meet the demand.”

Programs such as Community and Family services are seeing more families and individuals using their Emergency Bridge Hamper program. And with this recent bought of cold weather, the Community Meal program is operating 24/7 to keep vulnerable people safe and warm throughout the day and night.

The agency says every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign will stay in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, where it is used to fund vital programs and services, 365 days a year. The Salvation Army works to provide the necessities: food, clothing, and shelter, while offering life-changing programs, such as emergency hampers, youth programs and advocacy.

“The people in Ridge Meadows have been incredibly generous this holiday season,” said Stewart. “Every year we ask them to help their community, and every year they step up to meet the demand and we can’t thank them enough.”

With money still being counted, the organization is hoping to meet its provincial target of $5 million. Nationally the organization is hoping to achieve its goal of $21 million.

Along with individual donors, the Salvation Army offered thanks to corporate partners, including Walmart, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, and many more, who give and generously allow Christmas Kettles to be placed at their stores, and to the bell ringers.

“A special thank you to our wonderful volunteers and community partners who supported this campaign with hours of their time during the holiday season.”