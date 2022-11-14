Maple Ridge salmon group ARMS invites new members to join

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) has put out a call that it needs new members, to continue to receive crucial operational funding to keep the organization running.

ARMS’ vision for the Alouette Watershed is for a resilient ecosystem rich in biodiversity, culture, and recreation, explained Greta Borick-Cunningham, executive director. The group’s mission is to sustain and enhance the integrity of the Alouette Watershed through advocacy, education, collaboration, and stewardship using science-based decision making.

She said grants such as BC Community Gaming consider an organization’s membership base as one criteria for eligibility. Grants are critical to ARMS financial sustainability, and the organization regularly applies for grants. However, most of the time these only cover specific items such as hiring experts to assist in salmonid habitat enhancement or purchasing trees to plant.

“Very few organizations will fund operational costs or investment as I like to think of it,” said Borick-Cunningham. “Members are important for ARMS to succeed not only in all the volunteer opportunities we can provide as part of our mission but also to our long-term financial stability.”

The Alouette River Management Society will be celebrating its 30th birthday next year.

“We would love the public to join us and celebrate the many amazing things we have achieved together over the years in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows” said Sophie Sparrow, communications and engagement manager. “We hope to host a birthday party for the society at ALLCO Fish Hatchery where members can join in fun activities.”

Details of this event will be announced in the new year, she added.

They invite the public to sign up as members, and join others who care about their local rivers, streams and the surrounding environment. Membership brings including quarterly newsletters, invitations to all member events, and a vote in ARMS Annual General Meeting.

To become an ARMS’ member costs $10 per year, and signup is online at www.alouetteriver.org/membership.

A welcome package will be sent to new members, including a membership card. Current members of ARMS, are asked to renew membership before the end of the year. Current members signing up before Dec. 31 will get one free year of membership.

For more information, contact the Alouette River Management Society at sophie@alouetteriver.org or 604-467-6401.