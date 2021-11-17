Maple Ridge Salvation Army sends 300 sandwiches to flood-ravaged Abbotsford

Partners with Subway Restaurants to send food during the disaster

The Salvation Army is lending a hand to its sister location in Abbotsford with their emergency disaster services. (Special to The News)

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries in Maple Ridge has stepped up to help the flood-ravaged Abbotsford by sending 300 sandwiches.

Amelia Norrie of the Salvation Army told The News that the organization partnered up with the Subway Restaurants – Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, to send 300 sandwiches to Abbotsford.

“We are helping our Abbotsford location, someone who have always helped us whenever we have needed. We sent 300 sandwiches to them today and will send another 300 tomorrow,” she said.

The Maple Ridge branch of the salvation army also has some of its members at the Abbotsford location helping with their emergency disaster services.

“There is an acute need for food services for Abbotsford now and we are doing everything we can for the vulnerable population, the frontline workers and the clients at our sister location there,” she said.

ALSO READ: Empty shelves, higher prices expected as B.C. floods disrupt supply chains

To make a donation towards the Salvation Army’s disaster services, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3kKZ0A5.

“I hope everyone is kind to each other in these trying times, and helps each other wherever needed,” said Norrie.

Anyone who requires help to evacuate should call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone wishing to offer support to the overall efforts in Abbotsford, should call 604-864-5688.

ALSO READ: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight