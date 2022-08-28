Maple Ridge school board trustee running for re-election feels he has more work to do

Mike Murray is hoping to be re-elected to school board in the Saturday, Oct. 15 election. (Special to The News)

Mike Murray is running for re-election on Saturday, Oct. 15, for Maple Ridge school board trustee.

Murray has been a trustee since 2011, and acted in the role as board chair from 2011 to 2018. He has also been director of the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) from 2017 to 2020.

He was clear to point out that he is running as an independent candidate and is not affiliated with a specific slate or political party.

“I will be running for re-election largely because I feel I have more work to do and can use my experience and connections with other trustees throughout the province to advocate to the provincial government to meet the needs of our community,” explained Murray about his decision to run.

Murray noted the current capital plan reflects some of those needs. But, he said, the funding they need to implement the plan is seldom adequate.

So, he said, he will also be advocating for sufficient operating funding to ensure the school board can continue to have one of the best education systems and results in the country. Although, there will be challenges in the next couple of budget years, he elaborated, because the level of funding the province has indicated it will provide will not be addressing all of the inflationary costs schools in the district are currently experiencing.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge election 2014: Mike Murray

“To be more specific we are making the case to government for school expansions and replacements where it makes sense given the age and condition of the facilities. We are also advocating for the acquisition of a new school site in Silver Valley which will ultimately lead to construction of a new facility. On the operational side, we were very pleased to receive the equity scan completed by the District’s consultants which has identified many recommendations we will be doing everything we can to implement.”

“If I’m fortunate enough to be re-elected, I’m very much looking forward to that work,” he said.

Murray listed: the opening of c’usqunela Elementary School; the acquisition of a new Albion area school site; capital plan advocacy for an additional school site in Silver Valley; expanded international Baccalaureate, French immersion, and trades programs; and higher grad rates as some of his accomplishments achieved with fellow trustees, school board staff, the province, and community.

He also pointed out that he is the author of two BC School Trustee Association papers making recommendations on capital funding and school site acquisition legislation to the Ministry of Education.

ALSO: New Silver Valley school in the plans for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District

Some of his other community roles include: director on the BCSTA and chair of the BCSTA Capital Working Group; chair and direction of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services; director of the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association; chair and director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation; president of the Rotary Club of Haney; director and honourary life member of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council; and president and honourary life member of the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

maple ridgePitt Meadows