Maple Ridge school hosts craft fair fundraiser on Saturday

Money from $2 entry fees will go to Friends in Need Food Bank

Garibaldi Secondary School is hosting a craft fair fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank on April 15. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)

Dozens of local vendors will be set up at Garibaldi Secondary School on Saturday for the spring craft fair.

This event will have a $2 entry fee, with the money going to the Friends in Need Food Bank to help feed struggling individuals in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There will be plenty of opportunities to browse and shop at the many vendor booths, plus there will also be special appearances by Ghostbusters of B.C., Bean Around Books and Tea, and the Fun Food Junkies food truck.

The craft fair will take place at the school, located at 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd., on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available by contacting theresa_knox@sd42.ca.