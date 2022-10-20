Maple Ridge school hosts student-run classical and jazz concert

Garibaldi Secondary School offers students the chance to play in concert bands, jazz bands, or choir. (Garibaldi Second Music Facebook/Special to The News)

The walls of Garibaldi Secondary School will be alive with the sounds of music come Wednesday, Oct. 26, as they put on their Fall Colours concert.

This evening of performances will feature the Grade 8 band, junior band nine, junior jazz band, senior concert band, senior jazz band, golden ears jazz band, and Fraser Valley wind ensemble.

This group of students will take one of the side-by-side stages in the GSS Gym and play a series of autumn-inspired musical pieces.

The event is open to all attendees, with GSS only asking that people make a donation to the school as the admission price.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Garibaldi Secondary School, located at 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Performances begin at 7 p.m., with seating available on a first come, first served basis.

More information can be found by contacting Rebekah Bell at rebekah_bell@sd42.ca.