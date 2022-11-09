Maple Ridge school hosts winter market for first time in 3 years

The Whonnock handmade winter market will have more than 30 vendors on Nov. 13

Caitlin Williams is the market coordinator for Whonnock handmade markets and even owns her own business selling handmade items called The Unique Owl. (The Unique Owl Facebook/Special to The News)

With snow recently covering many parts of the province, more and more winter markets are being announced, including the upcoming Whonnock handmade winter market on Sunday, Nov. 13.

READ MORE: Snowfall warnings span B.C.’s southern Interior, power mostly back on after storm

This 10th annual market is the first time the event has been thrown since the start of the pandemic, and the market coordinator, Caitlin Williams, is very glad to be back at Whonnock Elementary School for an in-person event.

“This market is important because it allows us to showcase local artisans and small business owners to our community,” said Williams.

What makes this particular market a bit different from other markets is the charity element to it and the fact that everything sold by the vendors is specifically handmade.

“We love being able to bring people together to shop and become inspired by all of the amazing and unique vendors,” said Williams.

In order to attend the event, visitors are asked to bring a cash or non-perishable donation for the local food bank, which is something done at every Whonnock seasonal market.

According to Williams, the handmade spring market held back in May resulted in a completely full large bin and more than $160 being collected for the food bank.

They’re hoping the winter market, which will have 32 vendors and a food truck on site, will result in even more donations.

The Whonnock handmade winter market is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whonnock Elementary School.

RELATED: West Coast Express Santa Train returns to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Food Bankmaple ridgeMarketplaceWinter