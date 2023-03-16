Whonnock Elementary will be receiving upgrades to their HVAC systems. (Google Street View)

Whonnock Elementary will be receiving upgrades to their HVAC systems. (Google Street View)

Maple Ridge school to receive HVAC upgrades

Province announced funding for Whonnock Elementary

A Maple Ridge elementary school can expect upgrades to their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems after receiving new money from the province.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District will be receiving a total of $1,463,000 – part from the School Enhancement Program and part from the Carbon Neutral Capital Program – for HVAC upgrades at Whonnock Elementary.

The announcement was made Wednesday, March 15, and the money was part of a $261.1 million provincial investment in 2023/24 maintenance projects, including $41 million to upgrade HVAC systems at 101 schools throughout B.C.

In other districts the province provided $13 million towards the purchase of at least 67 new school buses, and additional funding is being made available through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for school districts to buy electric buses – in support of the province’s CleanBC targets to reduce greenhouse gas, or GHG, emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 for vehicle fleets at public-sector organizations.

READ ALSO: School board trustee wants provincial task force to help educators with substance use education

RELATED: Province announces funding for new high school for Pitt Meadows

“We are making historic investments in school capital projects across the province,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education.

“Schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and our government is continuing to invest in our school infrastructure to ensure that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn, grow and play.”

The province also announced that it will be providing $23 million in 2023-24 from the Ministry of Education and Child Care’s Carbon Neutral Capital Program to support energy and electrical upgrades at 86 schools. The Carbon Neutral Capital Program, provides specific funding to energy-efficiency projects that lower school districts’ carbon emissions.

And, to ensure school districts have access to flexible maintenance funding if repairs or issues arise throughout the year, the province is increasing the annual facility grant by an additional $26.6 million.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. creates $5M animal-disease response program to make farmers, ranchers more resilient
Next story
Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Whonnock Elementary will be receiving upgrades to their HVAC systems. (Google Street View)
Maple Ridge school to receive HVAC upgrades

(L-R) Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat, Mission acting Mayor Ken Herar, Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff, School District 42 chairperson Elaine Yamamoto, and assistant commissioner and Lower Mainland district commander Maureen Levy all helped announce nearly $4.7 million in funding for Fraser Valley communities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and other Fraser Valley communities receive federal funding to fight gun violence

During a stroll along the Pitt Addington Marsh recently, Paul Conolly captured this picture of his three-year-old son, Malcolm, and their dog, Geordie, traversing the trail. The Maple RIdge family frequent the area. “I just recently purchased a canoe and we plan to get out on Pitt Lake to enjoy more of these picturesque views, once the weather warms up,” said Conolly. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Determined little walkers

Hannah Urquhart, 28, is one of eight members of Canada’s first professional women’s paintball team, the Northern Lights. (Credit: Match Strike Digital Productions/Blake Goshinmon)
Fraser Valley players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

Pop-up banner image