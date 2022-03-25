Maple Ridge seeking input on curb-side patios

The City of Maple Ridge is looking for input on what residents think of curb-side patios.

An online survey is now open for residents to submit feedback based on patios that are currently up and running in the city.

The city wants to know if residents support allowing more curb-side patios in the town centre, maintaining the existing ones, or removing them altogether. They are also looking for the same information for patios along 224 Street specifically: whether residents want more, keep the ones that are currently open, or remove them.

Currently there are four patios operating in the city, all along 224 Street. They are regulated through building permits and annual highway use permits that covered the cost of construction, and continue to fund the operation, maintenance, and insurance on the outdoor areas.

Patios started springing up in the spring of 2020, when the provincial government and the hospitality industry along with municipalities came up with the idea to help the industry stay afloat during pandemic restrictions.

The patios are located at the side of the road in front of each business and are around the size of a single parking spot.

The city is currently waiving all fees for curb-side patios.

However, the city said, they have received concerns from neighbouring businesses that the patios are negatively impacting other businesses in the area because they are reducing the overall number of parking spots in the area.

To take the survey go to mapleridge.ca/157/Economic-Development.

