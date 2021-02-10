An arctic outflow warning is currently in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (file photo)

An arctic outflow warning is currently in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (file photo)

Maple Ridge shelter a warm respite from the cold

Nobody will be turned away from the Salvation Army, executive director promises

With wind chill temperatures expected to reach -15 C to -25 C Wednesday night, (Feb. 10), the Salvation Army in Maple Ridge is already fully prepared to take in anybody seeking warmth.

An Emergency Weather Response, (EWR), alert has already been put in place by the province, and Mark Stewart, executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries says he is not concerned about the shelter’s capacity to help people.

There are between 20 and 30 spaces available for anyone wanting the spend the night, he said. But even if those spaces fill up, staff at the shelter won’t turn anybody away.

“We don’t discriminate at all when the cold weather hits,” said Stewart, adding anyone stepping into the shelter will be guaranteed a hot meal, whether that be dinner or breakfast in the morning.

But, hecontinued, there have been two other Emergency Weather Response alerts since December and he hasn’t seen a huge uptake of people walking through his doors.

“We are not expecting huge numbers to come in, but we will be ready if it does happen,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has already issued an arctic outflow warning for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Rising surface pressures over the B.C. interior will continue to drive arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets this week. Beginning tonight, frigid temperatures and stronger outflow winds are expected,” read an alert on the website followed by a warning to minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves, mittens or gloves; and to ensure shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said the city’s Community Safety Officers, (CSO), will be playing a major role getting those in need to the Salvation Army.

Every day the CSO’s intervene and try to get those in need off the streets and into systems that can support them, he explained of the four CSO’s that patrol Maple Ridge.

He noted he is impressed with the approach the CSO’s are taking under the leadership of Chad Cowles, manager of the Community Social Safety Initiative.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge looks to hire more Community Safety Officers

“It’s with compassion and understanding, but also encouragement to be able to facilitate different choices for them,” said Morden.

Cowles said CSO’s ramp up their efforts to get people into care during Emergency Weather Response scenarios.

Once they receive an EWR, they go out proactively to make sure those living on the street are aware of a cold front coming and where the EWR shelter is.

“We have close relationships with most of the individuals on the street. At least we know them by name, we treat them respectfully and at these times we really do try and encourage them towards a safe shelter overnight,” said Cowles.

CSO’s do focus on the downtown core, said Cowles, because that’s where most of the services are.

“But we also hike through ravines or parks or wooded areas where we know there to be homeless activity,” he added.

Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP said they are prepared to assist and help connect anyone in the community seeking additional help with support services.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
India will ‘do its best’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, says PM Narendra Modi
Next story
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Just Posted

An arctic outflow warning is currently in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (file photo)
Maple Ridge shelter a warm respite from the cold

Nobody will be turned away from the Salvation Army, executive director promises

Chad Cowles is the manager of the community social safety initiatives for the City of Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Maple Ridge looks to hire more Community Safety Officers

Council wants more shifts for team working in business district

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
Two more schools in Maple Ridge exposed to COVID-19

Alerts at Maple Ridge secondary and c’usqunela elementary

Paws for Hope in Maple Ridge received a $65,000 provincial gaming grant. (Paws for Hope/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge animal welfare group benefits from B.C. gaming grants

Paws for Hope Animal Foundation receives $65,000

Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)
City of Maple Ridge launches new Performance Dashboard Hub

Residents can track city’s progress in key performance indicators online

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

Most Read