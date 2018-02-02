Numerous people offered written feedback at Monday night’s information session, but B.C. Housing ran out of comment forms. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge shelter info. session ran out of comment forms

More were printed; about 450 people attended event

Critics are complaining that Monday night’s B.C. Housing information session about the proposed Burnett Avenue homeless shelter, modular housing and other initiatives was poorly organized.

Not everyone who attended was able to fill out comment cards because they ran out with about an hour left in the four-hour session at Haney Presbyterian Church, which needed parking attendants to handle the overflow that spilled on to 216th and surrounding streets.

Jesse Stretch, who was an outspoken opponent of the proposed shelter at the Quality Inn, said he was asked the leave the hall after he had been there for more than two hours talking with people.

He was waiting to speak with Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, he responded, but was asked to wait outside.

“I heard at least a dozen people say they couldn’t fill out a form,” said Stretch.

“The consensus I heard was it was poorly organized.”

He noted there was a long lineup to get into the event, where admission was controlled by security, and some people left rather than wait a half an hour or longer to get in.

B.C. Housing said there would have been enough forms for everyone, but some people used more than one.

“There was a period of approximately 30 minutes when the supply of comment cards ran out due to some attendees taking multiple cards,” said Andre Coutts, of B.C. Housing. “Event staff had more printed and they were available soon after.”

She said there were 500 comment cards printed to bring to the session, and another 100 printed when the first batch ran out. That would be 600 comment cards total, but Coutts said approximately 450 people attended the event.

Another information session is being planned for early in February, but details have not been finalized.

“Yes, there will be more opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback and comments,” Coutts added.

• Those unable to attend the sessions are also able to provide comments by emailing communityrelations@bchousing.org.

Previous story
Elderly woman attacked in her North Vancouver home

Just Posted

Will Larry Walker make it to Cooperstown?

Larry Walker Sr. joins the Hall of Fame conversation

Maple Ridge tent city washrooms finally open

Took more than a month to get operating

UPDATE: Mission man arrested after pickup rampaged through Maple Ridge mall parking lot

Mother pushed son out of way of truck

Pitt Meadows mayor launches defamation lawsuit

Includes author and three administrators of a Facebook page

Maple Ridge councillors disappointed over Haney Bypass renos

Double-right hand turn on to bypass, but Salvation Army building remains

UPDATE: Mission man arrested after pickup rampaged through Maple Ridge mall parking lot

Mother pushed son out of way of truck

Elderly woman attacked in her North Vancouver home

Man, dressed as a construction worker, asked to use her washroom, then exposed himself

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Pope coming to Langley

New Langley Rams defensive co-ordinator brings extensive resume to town

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read