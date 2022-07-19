Maple Ridge skate park builder makes donation to city park

Chase Vossenaar (right) is getting his tricks down at the new skateboard feature. (Neil Corbett/The News) Kyle Dion donated the skateboard feature through his company New Line Skateparks. (Neil Corbett/The News) Jordan White and Chase Vossenaar were two of the kids enjoying the new park feature. (Neil Corbett/The News) Ribbon cutting event at Firefighters Park. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge family that is in the skateboard park business has made an $100,000 donation of a new skateboard feature in a Maple Ridge park.

On July 13, members of Maple Ridge city council and Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee members joined Kyle Dion and his family for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new skateboard ramp at Firefighters Park (11309 238th St.).

“This wonderful new amenity has been donated to the city by the Dion Family,” said a city press release.

The Dions grew up in Maple Ridge, and Kyle decided to personally fund the construction of the mini ramp. Kyle’s company, New Line Skateparks Inc. designed the skate ramp element and his brother Colin’s company, Transition Construction, built it.

It’s right across the street from the Dion residence. Kyle said he had built a ramp at his old house, and was going to build another at his new home. Instead, he contacted the city, and asked about the donation. City hall was happy to accept.

He said the feature would have cost $80,000 to $100,000 for a municipality to buy, but his cost was in the $55,000 to $60,000 range.

Kyle is obviously closely connected to his hometown.

“Years ago, I was skateboarding on the steps of the old Library and I was approached by a city staff member. I thought I was going to be kicked off the stairs, but instead I was invited to the Greg Moore Youth Centre to skateboard,” he said.

“Over time I was asked to design some portable skate ramps for the GMYC and that project was the genesis of my career designing and building skate parks,” added Dion.

He is now the president and CEO of New Line Skate Parks, and builds skate parks all over the planet.

“The city’s youth programming helped me find my passion, and since those early days I have had the great fortune of developing skate parks around the world.”

He said there are always kids on the new ramp. On Tuesday, Chase Vossenaar was one of the kids doing some impressive tricks on his scooter there.

“It’s so close to my house – I come here every day,” he said. “I love it.”

That’s music to Kyle’s ears, as he watered some of the new turf around the ramp.

“It’s my hope that one of the young people in this neighbourhood will find their passion in this park,” he said. “I’m grateful for the success I’ve had in my life and the mentoring from the youth staff and volunteers when I was young. It feels great to give back and pay it forward.”

Firefighters Park is one of the city’s newest, built in February 2020.

“On behalf of council and the citizens of Maple Ridge, we are grateful for this donation from the Dion family. Kyle’s story is an inspiration and a reminder that the investments that we make in our youth help create great future leaders,” said Mayor Mike Morden.