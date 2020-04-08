Maple Ridge soccer star diagnosed with heart failure, possible exposure to COVID-19

Karina LeBlanc diagnosed with pleural effusion

Soccer star Karina Leblanc announced B.C. Summer Games for Maple Ridge in 2017. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge soccer star Karina LeBlanc announced on Sunday that she has been possibly been exposed to COVID-19 after a stay in hospital where she learned she is suffering from heart failure.

In a social media post dated April 5, LeBlanc said she is asking for prayers.

“I’ve had a difficult last couple of days,” the new mother began in a video post.

“You know we gave birth to baby Paris just over a week ago, which was amazing. She is happy and healthy,” she said.

But, after the former team Canada goaltender got home from the hospital she started having symptoms of shortness of breath along with some “weird” things going on with her body.

When the symptoms didn’t stop after a couple of days she contacted her doctor who told her to get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Doctors there diagnosed her with pleural effusion brought on by heart failure.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, pleural effusion is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the pleural cavity, the space between the lungs and the chest wall.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Olympian shares message about body image with maternity photos

However, during her stay at the hospital, “there was a COVID-19 passing”, and LeBlanc said, there is a possibility that she was exposed to the virus.

LeBlanc, 39, was the first Canadian player to take part in five FIFA World Cups. The charismatic goalkeeper played for Canada from 1998 to 2015, retiring as the second-longest serving member in women’s national team history.

LeBlanc won 110 caps for Canada, collecting six CONCACAF medals and two Pan American Games medals in addition to the 2012 Olympic bronze. She finished her career with a Canadian-record 47 clean sheets.

Currently LeBlanc is at home, quarantined in a separate room from her husband and new born baby, Paris, where she will be for the next eight days.

“I am separated from Paris and my husband,” said LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Karina LeBlanc named to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

“So I can’t hold her, touch her, put her down for bed at night. Which is really difficult for a mom who has just given birth,” said LeBlanc, who is also anxious about the possibility she has also contracted COVID-19.

“Obviously my system’s not as healthy as it usually is with having liquids in my lungs and whatnot,” she said.

The drive to the hospital was the most difficult, said LeBlanc, as her daughter held onto her finger.

“You have that moment that you want to around for her life,” she said trying to hold back tears.

LeBlanc then reminded her followers to enjoy their time with loved ones.

“Just keep loving and helping others where ever you can, and being of service to others where ever you can. Even if that means picking up the phone and calling somebody and telling them that you love them or you are sorry,” she said.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusGirls soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council conduct bylaw under scrutiny in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge soccer star diagnosed with heart failure, possible exposure to COVID-19

Karina LeBlanc diagnosed with pleural effusion

LETTER: Maple Ridge cyclist appreciative of strangers’ kindness

Thanks to the nurse and others who came to injured biker’s aid

Inmates released early from Maple Ridge prisons to stop the spread of COVID-19

Seven inmates among 95 released across the province

IN IT TOGETHER: Important to move your butt

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

LOOKING BACK: Quarantine back in the day of the Spanish flu kept Maple Ridge safe

When the 1918 epidemic hit Haney, washing hands, respecting isolation rules, and disinfecting helped

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read