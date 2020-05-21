Maple Ridge social media lights up with fear of predator – Mounties find nothing criminal

Sighting of a black SUV in Whonnock Thursday sparks call to police after two past incidents

Social media channels were blowing up in rural Maple Ridge Thursday night with rumours and speculation of another attempted abduction.

But police were quick to clarify there’s been no such reports.

Late this evening, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of a suspicious black SUV in the Whonnock neighbourhood, the person reporting the sighting fearful it might have been the same vehicle seen more than a week ago involved in one – possibly two – questionable incidents involving possible predator/s.

While police will be looking into the report “very closely,” watch commander Cpl. D. Caughy said there was no indications of a crime committed.

RECENT COVERAGE: Suspected predators have Albion and Whonnock on guard

Two incidents were reported earlier this month. One, where a man was approached while walking in Albion. Two men allegedly asked if he liked 13-year-old girls. He swore at them and threatened to call police. They left, and were seen driving away in a black Land Rover.

Two days later, there was another report – this one confirmed by police – in Whonnock. Police verified they were looking into a suspicious occurrence, but would not offer specifics on the active investigation, Const. Julie Klaussner said at the time. But again, through social media, that one was reported as an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy involving a black SUV.

Given what Caughy described as a “substantial amount of social media attention” around these incidents, and concern mounting by residents in east Maple Ridge, he said this latest report simply came in about a similar, suspicious vehicle in the same area of town.

It was not necessarily the same vehicle, and it was not “necessarily committing an offence,” Caughy explained.

Nevertheless, he said Mounties will be investigating further.

• more to come

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Just Posted

Maple Ridge social media lights up with fear of predator – Mounties find nothing criminal

Sighting of a black SUV in Whonnock Thursday sparks call to police after two past incidents

LETTER: Learn elder care from First Nations

A Langley writer is impressed with measures taken by area nations amid COVID

COVID-19 outbreak now over at Maple Ridge seniors residence

All remaining residents and staff have been cleared of the virus at Chartwell’s Willow Retirement Residence

Maple Ridge Community Foundation to aid in providing federal Emergency Community Support Fund

Foundation will manage applications from non-profits looking to support COVID-19 response

Ridge Meadows Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

Both outbreaks took place in the hospitals acute care ward

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

Crossings dropped by between 31 and 49 per cent

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

Inmate was one of 15 transferred from Abbotsford prison after 14-day isolation

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Most Read