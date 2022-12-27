Maple Ridge SPCA needs donations for pet food bank

The need is growing for animals across B.C.

Polly, a female, two-year-old Caucasian shepherd, is up for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)

Stocking the pet food bank at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA is getting harder and harder to do as demand grows for the service right across the province.

Last year the BC SPCA pet food bank services helped more than 34,141 animals, said Diane Waters, an outreach specialist with the animal welfare agency. And, so far this year, the food banks have provided an additional 1,235 animals with a week’s supply of food compared to last year, she said.

There are 34 pet food banks at SPCA’s in B.C. – including Maple Ridge – and also at 135 partner locations – who help distribute the pet food and supplies.

Maple Ridge branch manager Kahlee Demers is proud of the pet food bank she helped to relaunch in June this year.

The food bank is located in the lobby of the shelter. But they also provide weekly drop-offs to high-need places in Maple Ridge like the Friends in Need Food Bank and the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries – whom they deliver to on an as-needed basis.

Demers noted they are in constant need of donations like new, sealed bags of dog and cat food – both wet and dry – and bags of treats, and unopened boxes of kitty litter.

“Pretty much anything someone might need to take care of their animal,” said Demers.

The agency also gives out leashes, collars, and toys. For these items, they will also accept gently used donations.

Demers said the shelter has always had a pet food bank and has provided food and supplies to those in need.

There are a large number of community members who need the assistance and she has a couple of people who already make their way to the shelter’s food bank on a regular basis.

Some also need necessities because they provide for feral barn cat colonies.

“We are definitely seeing the need grow. I don’t know if that is because people are now aware of it and they are utilizing it,” speculated Demers.

Walters said many pet guardians are struggling right now across the province, especially those on a fixed income.

“We want to make sure they can provide their pets with everything they need,” she said.

The BC SPCA also provides spay and neuter grants to help those who require financial assistance to sterilize their animal. The program is available for cats, dogs, and rabbits and includes a microchip and registration in the BC Pet Registry, a centralized database created by the BC SPCA to ensure lost pets can be returned promptly to their families.

Animal control officers with the Maple Ridge branch also carry around bags of food in their vehicles so that if they do stumble across someone who needs assistance in that moment of time.

“We don’t want to just take animals. We want to try and keep animals with their rightful owners and they are well-loved,” she said.

Demers is hoping to grow the service in Maple Ridge and, she said, the need is there.

“We don’t have enough in our food bank to fulfill what the community needs right now,” she said.

“We could be helping more,” she said.

Anyone who needs access to the food bank or to drop off donations can do so between 9-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9-5 p.m. on the weekends.

The shelter is located at 10235 Jackson Road, Maple Ridge.

For more information call 604-463-9511

