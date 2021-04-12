Maple Ridge man dies following crash

Police believe he went into medical distress before accident

Police shut down 240 Street after a single vehicle accident. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge man is dead following a crash Monday afternoon.

It is believed the 51-year-old driver went into medical distress before crashing his dump truck into bushes along 240 Street by 117 Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Maple Ridge firefighters and BC Ambulance Services attempted life saving measures and an air ambulance had been requested but was eventually called off.

****Update**** The Northbound lane at 240th is open to traffic. Thanks for your continued patience while police are on scene. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 13, 2021

The man died on scene.

BC Coroners Services attended the collision.

RELATED: Three sent to hospital after Maple Ridge car crash

Victim Services attended as well to support the man’s family and witnesses on scene.

The Ridge Meadows Investigative Support Team is investigating the cause of the accident.

However at this time it does not appear to be criminal but an underlying medical condition which contributed to the crash, explained Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

RELATED: B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Police closed down 240 Street in both directions between 116 and 118 Avenues all afternoon while they investigated – only opening the northbound lane at about 5 p.m.

“Thank you to all the people who stopped and tried to offer medical assistance to the man and assisted police with the investigation,” said Klaussner.

“Our thoughts are with the family who lost a loved one today.”

• More to come as information is released.

maple ridgeRCMP