Officer Cadet Orlando Torres-Martinez, undergraduate student at the Royal Military College of Canada, attended the March 31 professional development event. (Aviator Annie-Claude Pellerin/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge student gets glimpse of military future at professional development weekend

Orlando Torres-Martinez was one of many students at the Royal Military College of Canada event

A March 31 gathering of Canada’s future soldiers and military members at the Royal Military College of Canada included a Maple Ridge student who was one of many young people present to learn more about their future military occupations.

Officer Cadet Orlando Torres-Martinez, who is originally from Maple Ridge but is now enrolled in undergraduate courses at RMC in Kingston, Ont., was delighted to have the chance to do some professional development, but was even more excited to get to stand in the Bison Armoured Vehicle that was transported out for this occasion.

Capt. Jonathan Farlam explained that this event is very valuable for new students and can help to give them a lot of insight into the RMC programs and what life after graduation is like.

It provided “a unique opportunity to be introduced and interact in person with Canadian Army members,” said Farlam.

“Delivering undergraduate programs in the social sciences, the humanities, science, and engineering in both official languages, RMC educates, develops, and inspires bilingual, fit, and ethical leaders to serve the CAF and Canada.”

