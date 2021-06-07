K.K.K. crosses erected after the successful provincial Ku Klux Klan Konvention in Edmonton in 1932. A Maple Ridge student has been recognized for her writing about the KKK in Abbotsford. (Red Deer Archives P3762)

K.K.K. crosses erected after the successful provincial Ku Klux Klan Konvention in Edmonton in 1932. A Maple Ridge student has been recognized for her writing about the KKK in Abbotsford. (Red Deer Archives P3762)

Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

Olivia Daniel wrote about ritualized racism and the KKK in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge student Olivia Daniel has been awarded the 2020 B.C. Historical Federation Senior Division Scholarship.

The BCHF offers the W. Kaye Lamb Awards for the best student works for students at university or college in the province. This year they chose Daniel, who is a fourth-year student of history and anthropology at University of the Fraser Valley, for the $1,000 scholarship.

She won for her essay “Underneath a Hood or Covered in Soot: The Ku Klux Klan and Ritualized Racism in Abbotsford, B.C. During the Early 20th century.”

Daniel’s beliefs of social justice inspire her to research histories of hate in her neighbourhood. She is passionate about discovering local hidden histories to create a better community. She has been a Research Assistant for several faculty members of both the history and anthropology departments.

Additionally, she is passionate about working with Indigenous communities. For the past two years, she has been a tutor at UFV’s Indigenous Student Centre. Currently, Daniel is a student ambassador for UFV’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre Collaboratorium, she is working alongside the Kwantlen First Nation to develop a digital archive. Once Daniel graduates, she would like to achieve her Masters in History.

READ ALSO: Supremacist group distributes racist pamphlets for U.S. King Jr. holiday

READ ALSO: Historical artifact found in Maple Ridge returned to Katzie First Nation

The W. Kaye Lamb Award is presented to outstanding post-secondary student essays relating to the history of British Columbia. The award has been presented since 1988, initially known as the BCHF Scholarship. It was renamed the W. Kaye Lamb Award in 2001. In 2004, the BCHF introduced two award categories: one for students in their first or second year of study, the other for students in their third or fourth year of study.

The BCHF annual conference schedule for June 2021, including the awards gala, was presented online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The W. Kaye Lamb scholarship prizes, as well as the federation’s other writing and recognition awards, were announced during the awards gala on Saturday.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

(Red Deer Archives P3762)
Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

Olivia Daniel wrote about ritualized racism and the KKK in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary is among nine local schools with COVID-19 exposures. (The News files)
Nine schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID-19

Fraser Health still following exposure events in schools

Langley's Arlene Van Roon shared the view of Alouette River from the saddle, and through the ears, of her now eight-year-old Kiger mustang, Wildfire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View through the ears

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Local woman shares her experiences with an anti-vaxxer. It changed the life of her child. (Files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge mom said vaccination would have protected her beautiful boy in utero

Letter writer pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID if not for themselves then for others

Erin Del Giudice shared some shots taken from Pitt River Bridge, as well as Neaves Road. “Loved the mist rolling over the barge and reflection of the mountains,” Del Giudice said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset and morning mist a stunning combination

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

...
Abbotsford AHL franchise officially lands in Pacific Division

AHL announces 68-game regular season for Abbotsford and the Pacific Division

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Action from the Hockeyfest back in 2019. The 2021 tour stops in Abbotsford from July 16 to 18. (Hockeyfest photo)
Hockeyfest coming to Abbotsford next month

Street hockey festival makes stop at Abbotsford Centre from July 16 to 18

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read