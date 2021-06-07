Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

K.K.K. crosses erected after the successful provincial Ku Klux Klan Konvention in Edmonton in 1932. A Maple Ridge student has been recognized for her writing about the KKK in Abbotsford. (Red Deer Archives P3762)

Maple Ridge student Olivia Daniel has been awarded the 2020 B.C. Historical Federation Senior Division Scholarship.

The BCHF offers the W. Kaye Lamb Awards for the best student works for students at university or college in the province. This year they chose Daniel, who is a fourth-year student of history and anthropology at University of the Fraser Valley, for the $1,000 scholarship.

She won for her essay “Underneath a Hood or Covered in Soot: The Ku Klux Klan and Ritualized Racism in Abbotsford, B.C. During the Early 20th century.”

Daniel’s beliefs of social justice inspire her to research histories of hate in her neighbourhood. She is passionate about discovering local hidden histories to create a better community. She has been a Research Assistant for several faculty members of both the history and anthropology departments.

Additionally, she is passionate about working with Indigenous communities. For the past two years, she has been a tutor at UFV’s Indigenous Student Centre. Currently, Daniel is a student ambassador for UFV’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre Collaboratorium, she is working alongside the Kwantlen First Nation to develop a digital archive. Once Daniel graduates, she would like to achieve her Masters in History.

The W. Kaye Lamb Award is presented to outstanding post-secondary student essays relating to the history of British Columbia. The award has been presented since 1988, initially known as the BCHF Scholarship. It was renamed the W. Kaye Lamb Award in 2001. In 2004, the BCHF introduced two award categories: one for students in their first or second year of study, the other for students in their third or fourth year of study.

The BCHF annual conference schedule for June 2021, including the awards gala, was presented online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The W. Kaye Lamb scholarship prizes, as well as the federation’s other writing and recognition awards, were announced during the awards gala on Saturday.