Carmen-rosa Bilodeau wins a national culinary title at SCNC. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge student serves skills at national cooking competition

Carmen-rosa Bilodeau, 18, takes home a national culinary arts title.

  • Jun. 11, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • News

Carmen-rosa Bilodeau, a student at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary’s culinary program in Maple Ridge, won a national title at the Skills Canada National Competition.

The cooking competition was a two-day event on June 4-5 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

To impress the judges, Bilodeau served a three-course meal in three and a half hours. The menu included a minestrone soup, sirloin cap steak with sides and Bearnaise sauce, and a sucre lemon tart, complete with soft meringue, raspberry coulis and lemon preserve.

Bilodeau said she doesn’t get too nervous, and enjoys cooking in front of others.

“I enjoy performing my skills in front of people and showing the judges and chefs that I have what it takes to win or do my best and the rush of having to cook something really quick.”

Despite her national title, Bilodeau said cooking is a new passion for her.

“It’s definitely new. That’s the last thing I thought I would do.”

Bilodeau graduated from Pitt Meadows secondary and enrolled in SRT’s one-year culinary arts program after graduation.

After SRT, she plans to spend two more years at Vancouver Career College to complete her Red Seal certification.

In order to earn her spot at SCNC, Bilodeau earned gold at the regional and provincial levels. Her next destination is a national four-day convention in Halifax in 2019.

Bilodeau practiced with SRT instructor Mike Steele for two weeks in preparation for the national competition. Bilodeau said Steele is an ideal mentor in the kitchen, teaching a range of skills from culinary arts to chef composure.

“He’s taught me everything – composure, how to deal with things maturely, to answer the judges with respect and how to be humble. He lets me do my own ideas, and he’s patient. The best kind of teacher you’d want,” said Bilodeau.

Steele said Bilodeau’s preparation of the three-course meal in Edmonton was a dream to watch.

“Carmen got up that morning and got the bell to go into the kitchen, and three and a half hours later she couldn’t have had a better day,” said Steele. “Bronze got called, then silver, then Carmen-rosa for the gold. It was just incredible.”

After Bilodeau completes her Red Seal certification, she plans on travelling to learn different styles of cooking.

 

Carmen-rosa Bilodeau stands with instructor Mike Steele at the SCNC in Edmonton. (CONTRIBUTED)

