Students at Savory Elementary in Victoria enjoy a new playground funded by the province. On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 MLA Lisa Beare announced Maple Ridge Elementary students are the latest recipients of funding from the province’s Playground Equipment Program. The school will receive $125,000 for a new accessible playground. (Province of BC photo)

Maple Ridge students set to recieve new $125,000 playground

Funding is part of province’s Playground Equipment Program

Students in Maple Ridge are set to receive a new accessible playground thanks to $125,000 from the province.

On Sunday, Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, announced Maple Ridge Elementary is the latest recipient of funding from the government’s Playground Equipment Program (PEP), which provides up $5 million each year to school districts to purchase new or replacement playgrounds.

READ MORE: Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

This year 40 schools in the province are receiving $125,000 each towards “a new, universally-accessible playground – a $25,000 increase for each playground from last year’s investment.”

“Giving our kids a chance to play actively outdoors has never been more important,” said Beare. “I’m so glad this new playground will be inclusive and accessible for all students.”

The PEP was first launched in 2018, since then the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District has received funding for playgrounds at Highland Park Elementary and Glenwood Elementary.

Every school district in the province has now received at least one new playground since the launch of the program, according to the province.

The government has invested $15 million to provide 141 new playgrounds to schools throughout the province, benefiting over 35,000 students since the program launched three years ago, the province reports.

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, said these investments by the province relieves parents from fundraising for playground equipment.

“Now more than ever, outdoor play is incredibly important for our kids. I’m proud that students throughout the province have access to the outdoors on safe, accessible and modern playground equipment thanks to these investments,” he said. “The PEP relieves parents of the burden of fundraising for playground equipment, so they can focus on their kids.”

School district are required to apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June of each year. Playgrounds are funded based on greatest need.

Districts that did not receive funding this year must reapply to be considered the following year.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Accessibilitymaple ridgeStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. Premier to call fall snap election

Just Posted

Maple Ridge students set to recieve new $125,000 playground

Funding is part of province’s Playground Equipment Program

VIDEO: fire destroys Pitt Meadows outbuilding

Three RVs are write-offs following Saturday night blaze

B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

Program open to struggling families in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

Most Read