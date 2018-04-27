Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Serra

The president of the local teacher’s union in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District is moving on to the B.C. Teachers’ Federation head office.

George Serra is leaving the Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association, where he has been president for the past eight years, for a promotion within the teacher’s union. He will be an assistant-director in the field service division, and will work as a support to the presidents of locals in dealing with labour issues. He will work from the BCTF’s Vancouver office.

Serra’s last day in Maple Ridge will be April 30.

His first job with the union was in 2007 as a teacher’s association vice-president. Most of his teaching was at Maple Ridge elementary, and he also taught at Maple Ridge secondary.

Serra will be replaced by vice-president Suzanne Hall who will be the acting president. The Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association will hold its elections on May 23 during which will run for president.

Serra said it can be emotional leaving the job after so long, but he enjoys the kind of work he will be doing.

He has enjoyed his time as the local union president, and stood for re-election year after year.

“This is a great district,” he said, adding the relationship between the union and senior management is not confrontational.

He was recognized by the school board at its Wednesday night meeting.

“We thank him for his service to the district, and wish him well in his new role,” said board chair Mike Murray.

Murray agreed the relationship between the board office and the teachers’ association is good, and even when the two sides disagree or go to arbitration, the tone remains respectful.

Previous story
The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified
Next story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read