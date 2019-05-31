Soccer star Karina LeBlanc announced the arrival of the 2020 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge team named to bring 2020 BC Summer Games

City hosts provincewide event in July 2020

Maple Ridge city council has named its team that will bring on the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

Council, on May 21, endorsed a board of 14 directors that will plan and organize the event that takes place July 23 to 26, 2020 in Maple Ridge.

“Maple Ridge is an amazing place to live. Our natural setting is exceptional and so are our people. The 2020 BC Games board of directors are dedicated and passionate community volunteers. They will be incredible ambassadors for our city as we host over 3,500 athletes from around B.C. next July,” Mayor Mike Morden said in a release Thursday.

Recruitment and registration of volunteers starts in early 2020, allowing residents a chance to share their skills and time in support of many positions required.

In total, 3,000 volunteers will be needed to put on the four-day event.

The Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games board of directors:

• Mike Keenan, president;

• Tom Bowen, vice-president;

• Dave Walsh, director of access control;

• Ken Elphick, director of accommodation;

• John Thomson, director of administration;

• Korleen Carreras, director of ceremonies and special events;

• Lorraine Hugill, director of food services;

• Rick Howard, director of friends of the Games;

• Russ Carmichael, director of logistics;

• Lisa Craik, director of marketing;

• Kim Dumore, director of participant and volunteer services;

• Gay Conn, director of protocol;

• Richard Eskander, director of technology;

• Paul Harrison, director of transportation.

Websites for the BC Summer Games, City of Maple Ridge, and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, as well as social media channels will have regular updates about how residents can become a BC Games ambassador and join the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games team.

• Visit www.bcgames.org for more information.


