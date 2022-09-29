Maple Ridge teen wins education award worth $3,500

Palesa Malakoane graduated from SRT in 2022 and now studies chemistry in Alberta

Palesa Malakoane graduated from SRT in 2022, and with the help of the Standing Tall Education Award, was able to travel to Alberta to attend school at Mount Royal University. (Coast Capital/Special to The News)

Another 44 students around the province have been given the latest batch of Standing Tall Education Awards, with one of the students being Maple Ridge youth Palesa Malakoane.

These Standing Tall Education Awards are part of an ongoing grant system that Coast Capital has been operating since 2004, where students who have overcome adversity are able to get additional funding to help with their post-secondary education.

“We recognize that access to post-secondary education is not always within financial reach due to systemic inequalities and believe that small steps can help to move the needle,” explained Maureen Young, vice president of social purpose for Coast Capital. “We are committed to contributing to that shift through programs like our Standing Tall Education Awards.”

This year, the $3,500 awards were given out with a special focus on Indigenous, Black, and People of Colour (IBPOC) students.

Of the 44 award recipients, 68 per cent of them were IBPOC students, which Coast Capital reports is the highest percentage in the history of the awards.

Malakoane is one of the lucky IBPOC recipients and has put the award money to good use as she pursues her ultimate goal of earning a doctoral degree in biochemistry. But first, she must complete her chemistry program at Mount Royal University, where she was accepted after graduating from Samuel Robertson Technical High School.

“Winning this award affords me the opportunity to further my post-secondary journey,” said Malakoane. “I am honoured to be a recipient of the Standing Tall Education Award and am grateful to Coast Capital for boosting my academic goals.”