Maple Ridge tent city washrooms finally open

Took more than a month to get operating

The washroom building at Anita Place Tent City is finally open. (THE NEWS/files)

The mobile washroom trailer that moved from the former temporary homeless shelter on Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge to Anita Place Tent City on St. Anne Avenue is now open.

The building was relocated there in late December, but just opened on Monday.

“There was an issue with some of the services that were going to the trailer,” said camp spokesperson Chris Bossley.

The building contains men’s and women’s toilets and showers and will spare residents from having to use the porta-potties that have been on site. When the tent city first opened last spring, residents dug their own latrine.

“It’s a good addition,” Bossley said of the washroom building.

She’s put out the call, however, for donations of toiletries. New or gently used bath towels are needed, as well as wash cloths and travel-size soap, shampoo and conditioner.

If Tracy or Dave are not available, Bossley said, donations can be left in the warming tent, which was also recently added to the tent city by B.C. Housing when the weather turned cold.

B.C. Housing said the delay in opening the washrooms was because it took time to ensure the building was safe and effective.