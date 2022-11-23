Maple Ridge therapeutic riding association raises $6,000 at annual Pub Night fundraiser

The Nov. 12 event had not been hosted for several years

Approximately 90 supporters showed up to the 2022 Pub Night and Silent Auction held at The Ranch on Nov. 12.

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association (NFTRA) recently held its annual Pub Night and Silent Auction, which managed to raise more than $6,000 this year.

Amanda Grochowich, director of the NFTRA, explained that they hadn’t been able to host this event for a few years, which was a huge loss to the charitable organization.

“This is one of our largest annual fundraising opportunities and a fan-favourite with many of our supporters,” said Grochowich.

The event was revived with overwhelming support, drawing approximately 90 attendees to The Ranch Pub and Grill, on the grounds of the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre. And with significant help from volunteers and organizers like Lisa Couture, the NFTRA was able to offer items in their silent auction that garnered thousands of dollars in bids.

“Our highest items were WestJet Airline Tickets ($2,500), a Fender Guitar ($300), and a lovely horse painting ($300),” said Grochowich.

In addition to the silent auction, there was also a 50/50 draw, which resulted in Valerie Palm winning about $500.

“Everyone who donates to us is helping to ensure we can provide therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with diverse needs,” explained Grochowich.

Now that the Pub Night and Silent Auction has wrapped up for another year, the NFTRA is preparing for other events and fundraising opportunities in the coming months.

“This GivingTuesday, help our riders and our herd, by making a donation to the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association. Your donation will help sustain our program, care for our herd, and make a tangible difference in the lives of our riders,” said Grochowich.

GivingTuesday is a global movement, which this year is set to take place on Nov. 29.

