Maple Ridge to get a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Oct. 12 to 26

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows wanting to get their first and second dose for the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so closer to home starting Oct. 12 for two weeks.

Fraser Health has announced a walk-in clinic at Haney Place Mall starting Oct. 12 till Oct. 26. The clinic will be open for first and second doses as well as for third doses, if eligible. People will be able to walk-in or even book an appointment online in advance here: http://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

Those looking to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the two cities, will also have the option to go to the Pharmasave Pitt Meadows at 105-19070 Lougheed Hwy, Pitt Meadows. The Pharmasave location is the only pharmacy in both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the pharmacy is able to accommodate people through appointments.

The Pitt Meadows pharmacy is also administering third doses, or the booster doses to those who have received an invite to get one.

Both the cities, as well the School District 42 have been trying to get a more regular, accessible clinic in place after the mass clinic in Maple Ridge wrapped up on Aug. 14. Those wanting to get a vaccine have either had to travel to neighbouring clinics in Mission, Langley or Coquitlam, or wait for the one-day pop-up clinics to take place in the cities.

The Haney Place Mall clinic starting Oct. 12 will be the first long-term clinic to take place in Maple Ridge since August.

Fraser Health health authority posted on their social media website information about the clinic as well as has information on future clinics on their website at: http://ow.ly/zSEl50GowAD

The health authority also said that they had administered their one millionth COVID-19 test on Oct. 8 in the Fraser Health region.

As of Oct. 8, the province had administered a total of 3.9 million tests, and had administered a total of 8.1 million vaccine doses.

