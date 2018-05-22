Maple Ridge traffic delayed on Tuesday back from long weekend

Single vehicle accident on Old Dewdney Trunk Road

Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning following a motor vehicle accident on Old Dewdney Trunk Road at McKechnie Road. Two vehicles collided at the location, just after 6 a.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there were no injuries and are still investigating.

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire
You can now tap your credit card to take public transit

