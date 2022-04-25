Maple Ridge train crash victim identified

Darcy Mulder was heading to make dinner for her three children

A memorial was put up by the tracks at 272 Street and Lougheed Highway, where a woman was killed last week. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A mother of three has been identified as the victim of the fatal train-vehicle collision last week in Maple Ridge.

Darcy Mulder, a Maple Ridge resident, lived 10 minutes away from her office at A&H Steel Ltd. where a Linkedin account said she worked as human resources manager.

Her ex-partner and the father of her eldest son Kyle, 30, said she was on her way home to her family after work when the accident happened.

“She’s a hard working girl. She was a mother coming home to do dinner for her three kids,” said Gene Greenwood, adding that her other children are about 18- and 20-years-old.

Mulder was from Kitimat, originally, he said, and moved to Maple Ridge when she was about 19, which is when Greenwood said he met her.

He described her as a really “neat” girl, who was always self-sufficient, who, as a young mother was able to purchase a home by herself.

She loved living in Maple Ridge, he added.

Mulder was in her SUV on her way home from work on Thursday, April 21, and was at the train crossing at 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway, when, just after 5:30 p.m. a semi-trailer truck, turning off Lougheed Highway, going south over the tracks.

It was struck by a passing train. The impact caused the flatbed to spin, hitting Mulder’s vehicle, rolling it and then pinning it.

Jaws of life were used to get Mulder out of the vehicle, but despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she could not be saved.

Online Greenwood described how special Mulder was.

“Last night we lost a very special person to me,” he wrote on April 22.

“Darcy Mulder was a very important part of my life as she gave us a wonderful son, Kyle. Some of the best times in my life were with Darcy and Kyle,” he said.

“I am so sad righht (sic) now and my hugs and prayers go out to my son, Kyle, his brother, Braxton, and sister, Zoey, and her great partner Kevin Mutch. It is a tough day for the Mulder, Greenwood, Keller, and Mutch families,” said Greenwood.

Funeral arrangements are still being planned.

“Please take the time today to call your family and tell them that you love them. I am very sad… RIP Darcy Mulder,” said Greenwood.

