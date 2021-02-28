Maple Ridge wants citizen input on greenhouse gas targets

City hall to host an online webinar on Thursday

City hall is asking for public input on its greenhouse gas reduction plans.

The City of Maple Ridge is updating its greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reduction targets, and is asking for public input.

The city is hosting an interactive webinar Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

Participants will get a better understanding of how transportation and housing contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, share feedback on what actions the city should prioritize, and assess the proposed change to the community greenhouse gas targets.

Maple Ridge citizens and businesses spent almost $230 million on fossil fuels in 2020. The city says if it meets the greenhouse gas reduction targets currently proposed by council, it would mean almost $60 million less in annual spending on fossil fuels by 2030.

This webinar will take place on Zoom.

The public can RSVP at sustainability@mapleridge.ca or leave a message at 604-466-4338 to receive the meeting link. Those unable to attend can receive the presentation and survey materials following the March 4, 2021 event. For more information, see ghgtargets.mapleridge.ca