Maple Ridge warning about Christmas crime takes off

Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment have re-released their grinchy warning about Christmas crime. (THE NEWS – files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have recycled their Christmas grinch video from last year and it’s still drawing hits.

The Every Who in Ridge Meadows video features RCMP officers in a light-hearted lesson inspired by the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! written by Dr. Seuss.

It features the Grinch, Supt. Jennifer Hyland and other members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP delivering important lessons about how to stay safe at Christmas, if not all year round.

Since being reposted on Facebook, the video has been seen almost 300,000 times.

The detachment has received messages from around the world, including Carolina, Iowa and New Zealand, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

“We probably won’t be nominated for any film awards, but we had a lot of fun putting this eight and a half minute short-film together. We hope it puts a smile on your face,” said Supt. Jennifery Hyland said last year when the video was released.

“At Ridge Meadows RCMP, we wanted to share with our communities a very special holiday Christmas message wrapped up with some good old crime prevention messaging,” the detachment said last year.

The video even recently caught the attention of CTV National news.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter