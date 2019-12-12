Maple Ridge warning about Christmas crime takes off

RCMP re-release of Grinch video hitting almost 300,000 views

Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment have re-released their grinchy warning about Christmas crime. (THE NEWS – files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have recycled their Christmas grinch video from last year and it’s still drawing hits.

The Every Who in Ridge Meadows video features RCMP officers in a light-hearted lesson inspired by the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! written by Dr. Seuss.

It features the Grinch, Supt. Jennifer Hyland and other members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP delivering important lessons about how to stay safe at Christmas, if not all year round.

Since being reposted on Facebook, the video has been seen almost 300,000 times.

The detachment has received messages from around the world, including Carolina, Iowa and New Zealand, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

“We probably won’t be nominated for any film awards, but we had a lot of fun putting this eight and a half minute short-film together. We hope it puts a smile on your face,” said Supt. Jennifery Hyland said last year when the video was released.

“At Ridge Meadows RCMP, we wanted to share with our communities a very special holiday Christmas message wrapped up with some good old crime prevention messaging,” the detachment said last year.

The video even recently caught the attention of CTV National news.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wires down, Bonson Road closed in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Wires down, Bonson Road closed in Pitt Meadows

BC Hydro on their way to the scene

Maple Ridge warning about Christmas crime takes off

RCMP re-release of Grinch video hitting almost 300,000 views

Golf pros packing hemp snacks from Pitt Meadows

Naturally Splendid’s hemp-based Sport Bites taken on tour

Alouette River partnership still alive

Only one meeting since being formed to lobby BC Hydro

Maple Ridge’s swim clubs ‘decimated’ by pool closure

Leisure centre scheduled to reopen Feb. 3

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Prolific offender nabbed at Surrey SkyTrain after police say he skipped paying fare

Officers arrested Reginald Simon at Scott Road SkyTrain after discovering he had 11 outstanding warrants

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

Most Read