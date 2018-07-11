Bloom is installed at Whonnock Lake. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge will get five new public art places

Will be located at revamped sites around the city

New buildings and projects in Maple Ridge will get new five new pieces of public art, council decided Tuesday.

The new Albion Community Centre, which opens on 104th Avenue next year, as well as the new synthetic sports fields and field house next to Thomas Haney secondary, the renovated Hammond Community Centre, and new sidewalks on Lougheed Highway near 226th Street and 224th Street in the downtown will be the next locations for new artistic works.

The locations meet the criteria of being highly visible with lots of pedestrian access, near public, open spaces.

The new art all will be integrated into each project as construction proceeds instead of being stand-alone displays, said Yvonne Chui, arts and community manager with the city.

“This is much better as things are being built.”

Chui said that approach was followed with the public art component that was part of the recently opened Karina LeBlanc Field at Merkley Park.

As for the new public art sites just approved, Chui said: “The next step is really working with the different areas and looking at what that project can be.”

She pointed out that community and public participation is part of the art selection process. A panel of local residents, along with one or two public art steering committee members, will make the final decision about what piece of art is selected.

“It’s all about the people. It’s really important that we hear from them.”

For instance, students at nearby Maple Ridge secondary were involved in the design for the Karina LeBlanc Field.

The public art steering committee has also recently selected the two artists who will do the public art component for the $10-million renovation of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool area. That will consist of three, glass mosaic panels installed in the new complex.

The city will hold community workshops this fall, when the artists will brainstorm with users and residents about the type of designs they’d like to see at the renovated aquatic area.

A staff report says the aim of public art is to create “greater sense of public place … and represents opportunities to tell our community’s stories.”

Several pieces of public art are already in place around Maple Ridge: a bronze-and-stainless steel sculpture titled Tendence is outside the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre; an aluminum-and-glass sculpture titled Balance adorns the city’s main corner at Lougheed Highway and 224th Street; while sidewalk poems are embedded into concrete around downtown.

Another piece of art, titled Bloom, is at Whonnock Lake. Mosaic tiles with historical notes also are installed in the downtown’s sidewalks, while the Sea to Sky Eagle is outside Maple Ridge city hall.

 

(THE NEWS/files) Artist Theodore Jackson sandblasted design into the concrete at the youth action skate park at Thomas Haney secondary last year, part of the Canada 150 Celebration projects.

Balance, installed on Lougheed Highway, is one of city’s first pieces of public art. (THE NEWS/files)

Previous story
Maple Ridge naturopath loses licence over illicit cosmetic injections
Next story
NDP urges Trudeau to develop funding plan to help Greyhound

Just Posted

‘Homelessness is a housing issue’

Mayoral candidate Ernie Daykin and Coun. Craig Speirs weigh in on what has happened in Surrey

Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

Pickup in Maple Ridge park problem parked

Anonymous donor stepped in to save the day

Bell won’t seek third term on Maple Ridge council

Leaving to start own consulting company.

Letter: ‘Airport is owned by all of us’

Society should purchase back hangar building.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read