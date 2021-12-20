Maple Ridge will keep funding facade improvements

The Jim’s Pizza facade improvement was one example city council looked at, with painting, signage, a new awning and planter boxes. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge will continue its Façade Improvement Program with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) for an additional five years.

Flori Chaykowski’s, executive director of the DMRBIA, made a presentation to council on Tuesday that highlighted how the program supports modernization of local business fronts, and council chose to keep the program going.

“We had 10 applications in 2021, all of which have been completed. The review panel looks for projects that have quality workmanship, unique designs and improve lighting and accessibility in our downtown,” noted Chaykowski.

“The program has also created connections with our LOCTED (Lock Out Crime Through Environmental Design) program, a collaborative effort between the DMRBIA and the city’s bylaws department,to help businesses with security infrastructure. The integration of these partnership programs benefits the business community, our members and their customers.”

“Since it’s inception in 2010, this program has assisted 108 business owners in revitalization of their store fronts with the addition of new lighting, murals and signage, resulting in a more inviting downtown core,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “We’re pleased to support the very successful matching grants program with our DMRBIA.”

The city covers half of the total cost of the program, to a maximum of $25,000 per year.

Businesses owners looking to apply for funding can find further information on the DMRBIA website.