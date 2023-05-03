Maple Ridge woman expecting first child ‘relieved’ at changes to 55-plus stratas

Razan Talebian and her husband are expecting their first child. (Special to The News)

Now people living in B.C. stratas with an age restriction bylaw of 55 plus will be able to stay in their homes – even if they decide to start a family.

This change comes following the plight of a Maple Ridge couple expecting their first child who suddenly found themselves facing the possibility of moving out of their newly purchased condo after the strata suddenly voted in an age restriction bylaw.

Razan Talebian and her husband purchased the condo in November last year. However, trouble began when Talebian discovered in January they were expecting their first child. About a month later a special meeting was called where a vote was held to move to a 55-and-over building and the new bylaw was effective immediately. Even though Talebian and her husband would be allowed to stay, as they were already living there, their baby, once born, would not be allowed to live in the condo.

In the announcement made on Monday, May 1, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon noted that starting a family is not only a big decision, but a big change for many people, and it shouldn’t come with the risk of losing their home.

“After hearing from a few people experiencing similar situations, we’ve made changes so they and others can grow their families or support their children, while knowing that they’ll be able to stay in the home they know and love,” he said.

Taking effect immediately, he said, will be an amendment that expands the list of exemptions to 55-and-over bylaws in strata buildings to include future children and spouses or partners of current residents. An exemption will also include adult children of current residents who move back home with their parents or former caregivers.

Talebian is relieved that homeowners have the right to decide if they want to start a family in the future.

“I was shocked at how much power stratas had and, on top of that, how inhumane they could legally be,” she said about her situation.

“I would like to take this moment to show my gratitude to all those in the government and Ministry of Housing that are hearing our stories and doing what is needed to protect us.”

Bill 44 amended the Strata Property Act on Nov. 24, 2022, to end all rental-restriction bylaws and limit strata age-restriction bylaws to 55-and-over to promote seniors’ housing.

The Ministry of Housing noted that after the bill was passed, tens of thousands of strata units opened up to renters and younger residents, providing more housing options. A few hundred strata corporations also moved to adopt 55+ age-restriction bylaws.

However, while the act was amended to allow live-in caregivers and people who were already lawfully residing in the units to live in 55-and-over buildings, it did not account for residents’ future children or spouses.

Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s seniors advocate, said the changes to the regulations are important as they balance the ability of seniors in age-restricted strata buildings to receive health care supports in their own homes while also living in a building that focuses on creating a senior-friendly environment.

