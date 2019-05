Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

Karen Gorrie was last seen on May 9. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a Maple Ridge woman.

Karen Gorrie was last seen on May 9 and the 43-year-old Caucasian woman has not been heard from since.

Gorrie is described as 5’11,” with long brown hair and a slender build.

• Anyone with information about Gorrie or her whereabouts is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.



