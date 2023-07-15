Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors

Lisa Craik (left) is one of four new appointees to the BC Games board of directors. (BC Games/Special to The News)

The BC Games Society has new leadership that includes a Maple Ridge woman.

Lisa Craik, who is a former Maple Ridge News publisher, is one of four new members of the board of directors. She brings experience as a marking and operations executive.

“So excited to be a part of this incredible provincial organization and provide governance to BC Winter and BC Summer Games events in the province,” said Craik.

“I am humbled and honoured to represent this society across the province of B.C..”

Craik has been involved with numerous local non-profit organizations in leadership and volunteer roles, and is now working with RE/MAX.

The BC Games Society is the leadership organization that guides the BC Winter and BC Summer Games, British Columbia’s biennial celebration of youth sport and community. It also leads the Team BC program at the Canada Games. The BC Games Society board is appointed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport and is responsible for setting policy and direction to ensure the objectives of the society are met.

“Welcome and congratulations to the new members joining the BC Games Society’s board of directors,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “As many have done before them, I know they will contribute to the continued success of the BC Games. The games bring so many benefits for everyone involved, and they would not be possible without the engagement and dedication of its directors. Sincere thanks to all board members, past or present, for their commitment and participation.”

The three other new directors are philanthropic solutions consultant Sue Griffin (Vancouver), former director of recreation services Doug Ross (Vernon), and fundraiser Mindy Stroet (Prince George).

The board is also welcoming new leadership, as marketing consultant Niki Remesz (Kamloops) will be taking over the role of chair from Jamey Paterson (Langley) with the expiration of his term. Paterson had served as chair of the board of directors since 2017. Also departing from the board after successful terms are Jim Martin (Prince George) and Michelle Webster (Kelowna).

The four new members of the board are joined by current board members Charlie Bruce (Kamloops), Kylah Bryde (Fort St. John), Francis Cheung (Langley), Chris Densmore (Nanaimo), Wayne Naka (Nelson), Veronica Planella (Victoria), Pamela Rai (Nanaimo), and Christine Ulmer (Kelowna).