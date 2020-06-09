Maple Ridge woman pepper sprays RCMP officer during traffic stop

The suspect’s first court appearance scheduled for August 5

A Maple Ridge woman has been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a Revelstoke RCMP officer on Sunday, June 7, on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The incident occurred when the officer pulled over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop, for an unlicenced trailer being pulled by a vehicle approximately 20 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

While the officer was conducting her inquiries at the window of the vehicle, she was pepper sprayed by the female driver, according to Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds.

The officer, who was by herself, was able to radio for help, said Dodds, as she was dealing with the disabling effects of the pepper spray.

Before the suspect drove off, a male passenger exited the vehicle, but stayed on scene. Police determined he was a hitchhiker and not associated with the suspect.

BC Emergency Health Services treated the RCMP officer at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP located the suspect’s vehicle a few kilometres away, near the Giant Cedars Boardwalk.

“The woman, who was found inside the utility trailer, was emotionally distraught, uncooperative, and failed to comply with police commands,” Dodds explained.

“She was eventually physically taken into police custody. She was unharmed.”

When the RCMP searched the vehicle they discovered a loaded crossbow, pepper spray, and a knife.

“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander.

“This officer remained focused on her duty to protect and serve the public by continuing her investigation and relaying important details to other officers in order to safely apprehend the woman who posed a potential risk to herself and others.”

The 26-year-old Maple Ridge woman is facing five separate charges that have been approved by Crown, said Dodds.

Her first court appearance will be on Aug. 5.

– With files from Revelstoke Review

