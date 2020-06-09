A Revelstoke RCMP officer was pepper sprayed by a Maple Ridge woman on June 7. (Black Press Media files)

Maple Ridge woman pepper sprays RCMP officer during traffic stop

The suspect’s first court appearance scheduled for August 5

A Maple Ridge woman has been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a Revelstoke RCMP officer on Sunday, June 7, on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The incident occurred when the officer pulled over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop, for an unlicenced trailer being pulled by a vehicle approximately 20 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

While the officer was conducting her inquiries at the window of the vehicle, she was pepper sprayed by the female driver, according to Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds.

The officer, who was by herself, was able to radio for help, said Dodds, as she was dealing with the disabling effects of the pepper spray.

Before the suspect drove off, a male passenger exited the vehicle, but stayed on scene. Police determined he was a hitchhiker and not associated with the suspect.

BC Emergency Health Services treated the RCMP officer at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP located the suspect’s vehicle a few kilometres away, near the Giant Cedars Boardwalk.

“The woman, who was found inside the utility trailer, was emotionally distraught, uncooperative, and failed to comply with police commands,” Dodds explained.

“She was eventually physically taken into police custody. She was unharmed.”

When the RCMP searched the vehicle they discovered a loaded crossbow, pepper spray, and a knife.

“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander.

“This officer remained focused on her duty to protect and serve the public by continuing her investigation and relaying important details to other officers in order to safely apprehend the woman who posed a potential risk to herself and others.”

The 26-year-old Maple Ridge woman is facing five separate charges that have been approved by Crown, said Dodds.

Her first court appearance will be on Aug. 5.

– With files from Revelstoke Review

More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Just Posted

Maple Ridge woman pepper sprays RCMP officer during traffic stop

The suspect’s first court appearance scheduled for August 5

PHOTOS: A ‘huge community turn out’ to celebrate Pitt Meadows Day

Watch a slide show created by organizers of celebrations past

LETTER: Drive-by cheer brought Pitt Meadows couple to tears

Readers heard noise and rushed out Saturday at 7 p.m. to wave their Canadian flag and take in ‘parade’

Almost 500,000 kgs of perishable food distributed from Maple Ridge food bank facility

Friends In Need Food Bank Perishable Food Recovery facility opened its doors in June, 2019

Crash blocks traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Dewdney Trunk Road

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

Abbotsford resident killed in Chilliwack; body found in parking lot on June 6

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Most Read