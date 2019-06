Police have spoken with Karen Gorrie, reported missing in May

Karen Gorrie had last been seen on May 9. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge woman reported missing last month has been found safe.

Police confirmed they have contacted Karen Gorrie.

The 43-year-old woman had been last seen on May 9, and the following week police asked for public assistance locating her.

There were social media reports about Gorrie sightings in Maple Ridge last week.

Police confirmed they have spoken with her.



