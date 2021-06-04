Miranda Tymoschuk, in an image from a YouTube video in which she shares her story for the Courage To Come Back Awards show. (Special to The News)

Miranda Tymoschuk, in an image from a YouTube video in which she shares her story for the Courage To Come Back Awards show. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman wins Courage to Come Back Award

Tymoschuk is 2021 recipient of Coast Mental Health’s awards in the youth category

Maple Ridge resident Miranda Tymoschuk has been chosen for a Coast Mental Health Courage to Come Back Award for 2021.

She won in the Youth Award category, which in the words of the TV awards show host Corey Hirsch “recognizes the special strength of a young person, under 25 years of age, who has overcome illness, injury, social ,or economic adversity, and who confidently, and with a positive and determined manner, has gone on to inspire other young people.”

Born with a rare condition called posteromedial tibial bowing, as a child Tymoschuk had 10 surgeries requiring painful months of self-administered adjustments, and rehab to gradually lengthen and straighten her leg.

At the age of five, her father passed away suddenly.

“I felt like I was having to grow up really quickly,” she said.

Over the course of her life, she has been diagnosed with several complex chronic health conditions. After a traumatic experience in hospital left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, she experienced isolation, anxiety and depression. That led to an addiction to opiates she had been using to numb physical and emotional pain.

READ ALSO: Take that first step and talk, says Maple Ridge student

The 25-year-old has never let these challenges hold her back. Inspired by her medical team, and despite major setbacks and many missed periods of school, she aspires to become a doctor. She is constantly striving to improve herself – and help others in the process – through programs including the Patient Voices Network, Coast Mental Health Peer Support Training and the Ridge Meadows Local Action Team.

“The greatest thing I’ve learned is the power of connection between people as a catalyst for healing. I have learned that connection and community are two of the most valuable things in life,” she said.

READ ALSO: New group tries to heal a divided Maple Ridge

Raised by a single mom, she saw the strain that travel, parking and food costs caused while she was hospitalized. So she created a new fund to support other families, which she nicknamed “Pay It Forward” Fund.

She has also volunteered for Free the Children, and interned for Health Access Connect in Kenya, Ghana, India and Uganda raising more than $75,000 over several years.

Tymoschuk has chosen to turn her own challenges into an opportunity to help others and shares her story so they might feel less alone, she said.

“I am so grateful to be the youth recipient of the Courage to Come Back Award!” she said. “I feel like it not only celebrates what I’ve been through and the things I’ve accomplished, but also all the people who have helped me along the way – I couldn’t have gotten here on my own!”

The full Courage to Come Back Awards TV Show, which celebrates five people who have overcome adversity, can be found on YouTube.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awardsmaple ridgemental healthPitt Meadows

Previous story
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess
Next story
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Just Posted

Miranda Tymoschuk, in an image from a YouTube video in which she shares her story for the Courage To Come Back Awards show. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman wins Courage to Come Back Award

Tymoschuk is 2021 recipient of Coast Mental Health’s awards in the youth category

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman upset at anonymous complaint about pet goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

COVID-19 case map from the BC Centre for Disease Control for the week ending May 29. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 case map shows slight increase in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases continue to drop in all neighbouring communities

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge child encourages people to take action against climate change

A local child is concerned what will happen in the future if people don’t change their ways

The cast of Footloose at Maple Ridge Christian. (Special to The News)
Footloose on stage at Maple Ridge Christian School

Audience can watch full broadway production from their vehicles, listen on FM

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed players Brandon Gilbeck (left) and Alex Campbell for the 2021 CEBL season. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits sign pair of talents

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team adds Brandon Gilbeck and Alex Campbell

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Most Read