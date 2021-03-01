Samantha Lowe won more than $637,000 playing Lotto Max. (BCLC Media Relations/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman wins lottery

Samantha Lowe won Lotto Max on Feb. 23

A woman from Maple Ridge is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer thanks to a lottery win in February.

Samantha Lowe won $637,354.10 after she matched six numbers and the bonus in the Lotto Max draw on Feb. 23.

Lowe said she practically leaped out of bed when she discovered she won.

“I have a routine to wake up and check my e-mails, and I got an e-mail from PlayNow telling me I had won a prize,” said Lowe, who has a PlayNow.com account with the Lottery Corporation.

“When I logged in, I couldn’t believe it when I saw my balance in the corner of my screen,” she said, admitting that initially it was difficult for her to comprehend the amount of money she had won.

“I was yelling and swearing, it was pure shock,” with a huge smile on her face, said Lowe.

“Because as soon as you see that … how can you not smile,” asked the lotto winner.

Lowe hasn’t made any specific plans for her winnings, but says most of it will go towards paying off some bills.

In 2020, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto Max, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Most Read