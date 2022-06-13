Maple Ridge woman’s fine for refusing to quarantine dropped

Medical condition meant she had to get home, couldn’t stay at hotel

The Crown has dropped a hefty fine against a Maple Ridge woman who refused to quarantine herself after flying home to Canada last year.

The Justice Centre for Constitution Freedoms identified “Mrs. S of Maple Ridge” as the person given a $5,750 ticket issued under the Quarantine Act, for refusing to go to a quarantine hotel after arriving home from Nigeria.

A year ago, in June 2021, upon landing at Vancouver International Airport after visiting her husband abroad, border security told Ms. S she would have to quarantine at a hotel pending the results of a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

The Maple Ridge woman declined, explaining she suffered from sleep apnea and a sleep apnea machine with her had stopped functioning properly during her travels. She told government officials she needed to go home, where she had a fully functioning sleep apnea machine. She advised them she lived alone, and could safely quarantine at home.

READ ALSO: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Despite a legitimate reason of health concerns for declining to go to a quarantine hotel, she was issued a $5,750 ticket for failing to comply with the Quarantine Act, said a press release from the Justice Centre.

However, after negotiations with the Crown, which included providing proof of Ms. S’s medical condition and the details regarding her medical requirement for a sleep apnea machine, the Crown dropped the charge against Mrs. S.

“The Charter guarantees citizens the right to leave, enter, and remain in Canada, a basic freedom respected by free and democratic societies around the world,” said Sayeh Hassan, Justice Centre lawyer.

“That this ticket was even issued is an example of how the federal travel restrictions have unnecessarily and unfairly burdened Canadians needing to leave or re-enter the country, and further shows they are being applied without compassion even in the case where a legitimate medical concern exists.”

The Justice Centre is a legal organization and registered charity that defends citizens’ freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and offers unpaid legal representation.