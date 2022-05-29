Maple Ridge women competes on Season 3 of LEGO Masters

A sneak peek of the season will be airing on June 5

Siblings, Dave from Surrey, and Emily from Maple Ridge, will be competing on Season 3 of Lego Masters. (Lego Masters Facebook/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge has a representative on Season 3 on the hit television show LEGO Masters.

Emily, no last name, and her brother from Surrey, Dave, will be facing off against 22 other contestants for the new season, hosted by Will Arnett.

In Lego Masters teams of two battle it out using an unlimited supply of LEGO blocks to build different creations while a panel of expert judges encourage them to put their creations to the test.

The pairs who impress the judges the most go on to the next round until the top two compete in the finale for the grand prize.

A special half hour sneak peek will be airing on FOX on June 5 with a Jurassic twist.

The episode, called Jurassic World, will see teams of two build an action scene with dinosaurs wandering the earth in some way, to mark the release of the new movie Jurassic World Dominion, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, being released in theatres on June 9 – the latest in the Jurassic Park film franchise.

There will be a guest appearance by Pratt during the episode, along with Blue, a velociraptor.

The season will also have other Canadian representatives including: a team of influencers with Nick from Toronto and Stacey from Kelowna; and a team of Calgarian firefighters, Stephen and Stephen.

According to Broadcasting+Cable, other themes during Season 3 will include a NASA build, a treehouse challenge, and a Lego dog show.

Winners of the season will walk away with $100,000.

LEGO Masters Sneak Peek: Jurassic World airs Sunday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. PST on FOX.