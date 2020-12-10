The City of Maple Ridge hosted an Innovation in Emerging Cities forum in 2018 at The ACT to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education. (The News files)

Maple Ridge’s Community Leaders Forum tonight

Virtual conference on zoom to discuss recovery from pandemic

The city’s annual Community Leaders Forum takes place tonight, online at 7 p.m.

The Zoom virtual conference, which is organized by the city’s economic development department, will focus on how the various levels of government can work with business and city leaders to help the community recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also explore ways to create a vibrant, sustainable local economy for the future.

The forum will include keynote presentations, moderated panel discussions and Q&A periods.

Presenters include Brock Dickinson, who is an entrepreneur in residence and adjunct professor at the University of Waterloo, and a highly regarded speaker on the topic of economic development. There will also be a panel including Mayor Mike Morden, MP Marc Dalton and MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith.

Online registration is required.

For more information see mapleridge.ca.

 


The City of Maple Ridge hosted an Innovation in Emerging Cities forum in 2018 at The ACT to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education. (The News files)
