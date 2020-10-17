Maple Ridge’s director of economic development appointed to national position

Wendy Dupley has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada

The City of Maple Ridge’s director of economic development has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

Wendy Dupley was selected by her peers from across the country to lead the group, which was 1,000 members representing every province and territory.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this appointment, and am looking forward to advancing the economic development profession in Canada,” said Dupley, who will continue serving as director of economic development for Maple Ridge.

Mayor Mike Morden said he is supportive of Dupley’s new role.

“We know she’ll do a wonderful job representing the city on the national stage,” he said.

Dupley’s new role will see her overseeing a board of 22 members from across Canada.

“It’s really a governance and policy board that sets the overarching and strategic direction for the association,” Dupley said.

“I get to work with experts and professionals stretching from coast-to-coast-coast across this country, which is an amazing opportunity in itself.”

Dupley added the position she is in will be great for chatting up the good name of her home city.

“Even though I’m talking on behalf of EDAC at these levels – everybody wants to know where you’re from, and where your home base is – so it’s good opportunity to fly the Maple Ridge flag as well.

The organization also extends its ties across the globe, Dupley pointed out, mentioning she had an opportunity to speak at the Economic Development Australia conference a few years ago.

“To be able to bring – not just the national perspective – but the international perspective to my work here in the City of Maple Ridge, has to be of benefit to our community,” she said.

The EDAC is Canada’s national organization of economic developers. Its mission is to deliver a comprehensive program of professional development, networking opportunities with a national perspective, and tools to accelerate economic development in Canada.



