Economic development director Wendy Dupley. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)

Economic development director Wendy Dupley. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge’s director of economic development appointed to national position

Wendy Dupley has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada

The City of Maple Ridge’s director of economic development has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

Wendy Dupley was selected by her peers from across the country to lead the group, which was 1,000 members representing every province and territory.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this appointment, and am looking forward to advancing the economic development profession in Canada,” said Dupley, who will continue serving as director of economic development for Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: City has new leader for economic development

Mayor Mike Morden said he is supportive of Dupley’s new role.

“We know she’ll do a wonderful job representing the city on the national stage,” he said.

Dupley’s new role will see her overseeing a board of 22 members from across Canada.

“It’s really a governance and policy board that sets the overarching and strategic direction for the association,” Dupley said.

“I get to work with experts and professionals stretching from coast-to-coast-coast across this country, which is an amazing opportunity in itself.”

Dupley added the position she is in will be great for chatting up the good name of her home city.

“Even though I’m talking on behalf of EDAC at these levels – everybody wants to know where you’re from, and where your home base is – so it’s good opportunity to fly the Maple Ridge flag as well.

The organization also extends its ties across the globe, Dupley pointed out, mentioning she had an opportunity to speak at the Economic Development Australia conference a few years ago.

“To be able to bring – not just the national perspective – but the international perspective to my work here in the City of Maple Ridge, has to be of benefit to our community,” she said.

The EDAC is Canada’s national organization of economic developers. Its mission is to deliver a comprehensive program of professional development, networking opportunities with a national perspective, and tools to accelerate economic development in Canada.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A last farewell to Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa
Next story
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Just Posted

Economic development director Wendy Dupley. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge’s director of economic development appointed to national position

Wendy Dupley has been named president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada

Mourners lined both side of the street near 203rd and Dewdney Trunk Road to pay last respects to RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa on Saturday, Oct. 17 (Alanna Wadhwani/special to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: A last farewell to Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa

A roadside procession allowed mourners to maintain a safe distance and still pay respects

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Mike Pedrosa lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 10. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer loses battle with cancer

Mike Pedrosa passed away Oct. 10

Amanda Nicholson and her Grade 1/2 class take cover underneath their desks during the Great British Columbia ShakeOut on Thursday. (Eric Langton Elementary/Special to The News)
Hundreds at Eric Langton in Maple Ridge drop and take cover

Students were participating in the Great British Columbia ShakeOut

Advance polling stations are already open. There’s still time to request a mail-in package. And, of course, people can cast their ballot on election day, on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEWS: Vote early for grandma – and others

Advance polls opened Thursday, and there’s also time to get a mail-in ballot, to avoid Oct. 24 lines

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Unsworth elementary school librarian, Lorraine Warner, explains to Grade 5 student, Zachary Greenwood, how to use the new book vending machine on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley elementary school home to Chilliwack’s very first book vending machine

Students at Unsworth earn new books from the machine by completing reading challenges, being kind

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Most Read