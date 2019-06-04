Maple Ridge’s historic Hill House for sale

House on 240th Street in Albion listed for $900,000

A key part of Albion history is up for sale, for a cool $900,000.

Hill House, on 240th Street, has been completely renovated and is an example of a building that serves as a modern home, but one that reaches back into time.

Bev Hutter, the listing realtor, said the home’s current residents have owned the house since 2010, after buying it from the previous owner, who completely restored it.

Originally, the house was built in 1912 by Hendrick Hill, a Finn who made a fortune in the Yukon Gold Rush.

The house features a large veranda and a corner turret, according to Maple Ridge’s heritage register. It used to be located on top of a nearby hill, where it served as a local landmark.

But in 1999, the house was relocated to 240th Street, near 100th Avenue.

The original wood floors, panelling and plastering are still intact in the heritage house and Hutter expects a new buyer will continue to preserve the building.

“I’m not too worried about the house,” Hutter said.

When prospective buyers learn of the features, and that they can make whatever changes they want, the usual reaction is, she added, is why would they want to change anything?

As well, the relatively small lot on which the house is located discourages construction of a larger home.

“It’s already a big, beautiful home. It doesn’t really make sense,” Hutter said.

The house is on the city’s community heritage register, but doesn’t have protection status. According to the register, the house links to the agriculture in the area.

“The community spirit fostered by the effort to conserve and relocate the house is also a valued part of the story of Hill House.”



