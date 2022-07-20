Maple Ridge’s indoor pools re-open

Lane and leisure pools, as well as the hot tub are once again available to the public

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities was closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. It re-opened Monday. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facility has re-opened, after an unexpected three-week closure.

The impromptu shut-down of the pools came after wiring was discovered where it shouldn’t be, explained parks general manager Stephane Labonne. The facilities re-opened Monday.

RELATED: Maple Ridge pool will re-open July 18

During the emergency closure, the maintenance team inspected the ceiling beams and high ducts, he said.

“Our team completed the necessary cleaning and maintenance work; as a result, I’m pleased to report that the pool will now be open into 2023 without scheduled closures.”

There were five beams where metal debris, residue from cables connected to the decommissioned overhead speaker system, was discovered and removed.

Once that work was complete, all of the pools were drained and a full magnetic sweep was done followed by a power-wash of the pool tanks. The same procedure was followed for the pool decks, sauna, steam room, storage rooms and walkways.

“We appreciate the patience of the community and our regular pool users as we worked as quickly as possible to address the metal debris found in some pool tanks.” said Labonne.

RELATED: Discovery of metal wires in pools causes indefinite closure of Maple Ridge aquatic facility

“Recognizing the important role this facility plays in the health and wellbeing of our citizens, we advanced the work planned for a four-week maintenance shutdown in August and September to coincide with this emergency shutdown,” he explained.

As noted, the maintenance crews accelerated the work typically completed during a scheduled, annual shutdown including grouting touch-ups on the pool deck, painting, and a deep cleaning of the aquatics area and program equipment.

City staff have reached out to all customers who had scheduled programming that was impacted by the emergency closure with information regarding refunds and/or rescheduled programs where possible.

Updated schedules have been posted online at mapleridge.ca/1452 (indoor pool) and at mapleridge.ca/2446 (outdoor pool).

.

maple ridgerecreationSwimming