Maple Ridge’s Karina LeBlanc named to Order of Canada

Former Team Canada keeper has taken on leadership roles in retirement

Maple Ridge’s Karina LeBlanc has been appointed to the prestigious Order of Canada.

An announcement from the Governor General of Canada’s office Thursday morning, Dec. 29, said the former national soccer team keeper was appointed “for her contributions to the sport of soccer worldwide, and for her use of soccer as a tool for social change.”

She is one of 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, which include hockey player Sidney Crosby and comedian Eugene Levy.

It’s one of the country’s highest honours, and since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,600 people. It is intended to recognize people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to the nation.

During a 17-year international career, LeBlanc represented Canada in 110 international appearances, including five FIFA World Cups. She won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and also appeared in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. She also won six CONCACAF medals, and compiled an impressive 47 clean sheets along the way.

LeBlanc also had a long career in professional women’s soccer, and the 42-year-old is the current general manager of the Portland Thorns. In 2020, she was inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

After her retirement as a player in 2015, she became head of women’s football for CONCACAF in 2018, promoting the sport to women in the organization’s 41 countries.

She is also a UNICEF ambassador. LeBlanc grew up in Dominica until the age of eight, when her family moved to Maple Ridge. She started soccer at the age of 12, but that didn’t stop her from going on to the NCAA, with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where she was one of the most decorated keepers in the history of the program.

She returned to her hometown and started the Karina LeBlanc Foundation, which gives scholarships to young women from the community, to help them reach athletic goals.

Quick to laugh and known for her outgoing personality, LeBlanc has also worked as a sports commentator and motivational speaker.

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” said Governor General Mary Simon.

“Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world. Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future. Alianaigusuqatigiivassi. Congratulations.”

Desiderantes Meliorem Patriam, which translates to “They desire a better country,” is the motto of the Order.

Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia.

