Alouette Lake boat launch is high and dry, says Alouette Parks. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge’s lake low with dry spell

Boat launch not open at Alouette Lake

Boaters wanting to get out on to Alouette Lake will have to wait a bit until it rains and the lake level rises. Currently, the water level is so low that the boat launch can’t be used until the water level rises significantly, Alouette Parks said Thursday.

The recent warm weather had its upside however, allowing parks management to open Golden Ears Park Road on Thursday, with Gold Creek campground still open for winter camping. The park is still operating on winter hours, so day users need to exit the park 5:30 p.m. Regular summer hours start on April 1.

After a miserable February, late winter and early spring is offering another extreme with arid weather and record high temperatures in Metro Vancouver.

Thirty weather records in B.C. were smashed on Monday, March 18, from White Rock to Burns Lake, according to Environment Canada.

Squamish Airport was the warmest place in Canada, reaching 23.5 C. That’s compared the coldest place, Grise Ford, Nunavut, where temperatures sit at -40 C. In Pitt Meadows, Monday’s high temperature of 21.2 C, broke the previous record of 20.7 C in 1996.

Today’s high in Pitt Meadows is expected to be 15 C, with a chance of showers followed by showers on Saturday.


